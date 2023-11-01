YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Integris Health Medical Group Yukon is welcoming its newest board-certified family medicine physician to Oklahoma, Valeriya Yabluchanska, M.D.

According to Integris Health Medical Group Yukon, Dr. Yabluchanska graduated with honors from V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, School of Medicine in Ukraine and completed her residency at VCU/Bon Secours St. Francis Family Medicine Residency Program with multiple awards, including AAFP Family Medicine Leads Scholarship Award, STFM Resident Teacher Award and Renaissance Award.

She graduated with distinction from A.D. Brickler obstetrics fellowship in Tallahassee, Florida.

Valeriya Yabluchanska, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician. Image courtesy Integris Health.

Dr. Yabluchanska’s areas of interest include prenatal care, pregnancy and birth planning, high-risk pregnancies, diabetes, obesity medicine, as well as perimenopause education and care.

Dr. Yabluchanska’s offices are at INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Yukon, located at 1205 Health Center Parkway, Suite 100.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 405-717-5400.