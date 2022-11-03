OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A child’s life away from home will no longer feel like just your typical hospital setting.

INTEGRIS Health Children’s at Baptist Medical Center has now partnered with Once Upon a Room and has already become the first hospital in Oklahoma to receive a visit from its volunteers.

“The hospital can be an intimidating place even for adults. So just imagine how unfamiliar and overwhelming it can be for children,” says Madeline Lehman, a certified child life specialist at INTEGRIS Health Children’s.

Once Upon a Room’s mission is to enrich the lives of hospitalized children, teens and infants who are fighting serious illnesses and long-term acute trauma.

Each child’s room is decorated in a theme personally selected for them by their child life specialist. The goal is to make their hospital room feel more like home by always looking for additional ways to spruce up the hospital environment for children and teens.

Local volunteers from Once Upon a Room will continue to work with INTEGRIS Health child life specialists to decorate additional children’s rooms on a weekly basis.