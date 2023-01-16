OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS Health has announced its plan to eliminate 200 positions from the organization.

According to INTEGRIS, the decision has been made to remove 200 positions, including 140 caregivers leaving the organization following the lasting financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INTEGRIS Health released a statement Monday evening regarding the announcement.

“The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging. Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. The reasons for the financial challenges are multifold, but some include a dramatic rise in expenses due to labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions, and significantly lower patient volumes compared to pre-pandemic days. Because of these reasons, health systems across the nation are being faced with difficult decisions.

We have made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The affected caregivers have been notified that their positions are being eliminated, and we will be supporting them with this transition. We recognize the very real impact this has on our caregivers.

The position eliminations, in addition to our focus on the reduction of non-labor expenses, will help position us to remain strong. INTEGRIS Health is a forever organization, and our community relies on us to remain strong to continue our mission of partnering with people to live healthier lives.”

INTEGRIS Health