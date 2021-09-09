INTEGRIS Health workers treated to lunch from Lizzo

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An internationally recognized pop star is working to ensure that Oklahoma frontline workers know they are appreciated in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In recent months, Lizzo has been showing her appreciation for all their hard work by providing lunch to hospital workers across the country.

On Wednesday, Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City received sandwiches and wraps by Tropical Smoothie, which were paid for by Lizzo.

“We are touched by Lizzo’s unsolicited act of generosity and compassion toward our frontline caregivers. The meals she donated provided physical and spiritual nourishment to more than 200 of our co-workers who care for our most critical COVID patients every day. These heroic professionals are physically and mentally exhausted and this show of support certainly provided much-needed encouragement,” said Jim Gebhart, Community President of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

As it turns out, they were not the only ones to be touched by her generosity.

Officials at INTEGRIS Health say the pop star treated their frontline workers at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center to lunch from Coolgreens.

“Thank you Lizzo! And thank you to all of our frontline caregivers for their consistent drive to provide quality care to our patients,” INTEGRIS Health posted on Facebook.