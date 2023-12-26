OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Integris Hospital is warning it’s patients of a potential data breach after the hospital system was hacked.

Integris officials confirm, the hospital system was hacked back in November. On Sunday, patients started getting e-mails claiming to be from the group behind the hack.

Image courtesy KFOR

According to hospital officials, they are asking patients who get an e-mail not to click on any links or respond and check credit reports for any suspicious activity.

As of the last update from Integris on 12.24.24 about the incident says,

INTEGRIS Health is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. INTEGRIS Health is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so. Integris Health Website

