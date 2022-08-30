Kerri Bayer, MSN (Left) and Dr. Diana Lovell (Right), image courtesy of INTEGRIS

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – INTEGRIS Health and Southwestern Oklahoma State University are partnering to establish tuition support opportunities for first-semester enrollees in SWOSU’s nursing program.

SWOSU and INTEGRIS officials made the three-year partnership official last week.

Opportunities from the partnership benefit INTEGRIS Health caregivers who are pursuing degrees in the LPN – RN / BSN program, RN-to-BSN program, traditional BSN program and the MSN program at SWOSU, according to an INTEGRIS news release.

“My career began 24 years ago as a bedside nurse, so I’m extremely passionate about providing opportunities to support those wanting a nursing career,” said INTEGRIS Health Chief Nursing Executive Kerri Bayer, MSN. “I’m excited at what this partnership will do for INTEGRIS Health, SWOSU and future nursing students.”

SWOSU President, Dr. Diana Lovell, also touted the partnership and the opportunities it creates.

“SWOSU’s partnership with INTEGRIS Health allows us to double down on our commitment to helping Oklahoma meet its critical workforce needs.” Lovell said. “The tuition assistance offered by INTEGRIS Health will make a lifelong impact in the lives of our students.”

Visit www.integrisok.com/careers for INTEGRIS Health job opportunities. Go to www.swosu.edu/academics/nursing for more information on the SWOSU Nursing Degree Program.