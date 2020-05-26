INTEGRIS updates visitation policy amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS is implementing changes to its visitation policy as the state continues to reopen in phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

INTEGRIS officials say due to the pandemic, hospitals everywhere were forced to implement visitor restrictions.

Now, in an attempt to give emotional support to patients without jeopardizing the safety of patients and caregivers, INTEGRIS has made the following changes to its visitation policy.

The changes are effective immediately.

No social visitation Waiting rooms and common areas continue to be temporarily closed at this time.

While no “visitors” will be allowed, every patient is allotted one Patient Representative (PR), an adult designated by the patient who need not be a formal legal representative, but rather someone whom the patient seeks emotional support from and who the patient may seek assistance with decision making in considering care options.

All patients will be allowed one Patient Representative per patient: Patient Representative will be allowed in the facility between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Patients in isolation are allowed visitation only at end of life

OB, Pediatrics and NICU will be allowed two Patient Representatives: OB, Pediatrics and NICU Patient Representatives will have 24 hr. representation exception

Patient Representative Requirements: one person for the duration of care will be screened at the temperature station must not exhibit signs or symptoms of illness will have attendance logged through the temperature stations for inpatient settings will be compliant with hand hygiene and masking requirements

INTEGRIS Health reserves the right to ask non-compliant Patient Representatives to leave our facilities.

No Patient Representatives under 18 will be allowed.

No Patient Representatives will be allowed in isolation rooms.