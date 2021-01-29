Interchange ramps to open on Kickapoo Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a new turnpike will soon have full access to all of the interchange ramps.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced that it will open the remaining interchange ramps on the Kickapoo Turnpike to traffic on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

That includes ramps at N.E. 29th St. and Reno Ave.

The roadway continues to be a single lane in both directions from N.E. 23rd St. south to I-40 while crews continue to work on the road.

The Kickapoo Turnpike is a 21-mile connection between I-40 and I-44/Turner Turnpike, which is expected to help eliminate a portion of Oklahoma City’s traffic congestion. It also improves travel from Oklahoma City and Tulsa, allowing Oklahomans to arrive safely to their destinations.

The Turnpike was built at a total cost of $453 million.