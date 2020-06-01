Interested in genealogy research? Metropolitan Library System hosting one-on-one sessions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you looking for specific clues into your ancestry?

The Metropolitan Library System is hosting one-on-one sessions to provide the support and guidance needed for specific genealogy research needs.

“We started doing the one-on-one meetings with customers during the unexpected closure, and they were a big hit,” said Special Collections Librarian Lisa Bradley. “We use Zoom to hold the meetings, but other than a few minor technical glitches, we haven’t had any issues.”

Looking into ancestry can be a long and tough process and many people don’t know where to start. Many of the sessions that have taken place were about getting started for the first time.

“Some of the other sessions were about organizing the research, genealogy software programs, breaking through the brickwall, and even one about how to begin organizing a collection of their family history,” Bradley said.

Many of the sessions have included information on how to use some of the free genealogy resources that the Metropolitan Library System offers. Some of the free resources available include Ancestry.com, Fold 3, Sanborn Maps. Typically Ancestry.com must have a subscription or one would need to use it at the library, but during the month of June, Ancestry.com has granted libraries free remote access to their research and databases.

“Genealogy is really an enjoyable and fun hobby!” said Bradley. “It can just be a little tricky sometimes to get started or when you get stuck.” Librarians are trained in genealogy research, so the library is a great resource for help.

To sign up for a session, visit the events calendar at www.metrolibrary.org, find a date and time and register.