OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new interim executive director for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has been named following the firing of a high-profile figure.

On Friday, the Veterans Commission voted to terminate the employment of Joel Kintsel, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kintsel had accused Governor Kevin Stitt of political retaliation for months, and believes that some members of the Veterans Commission were not legally appointed.

Now, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a new interim executive director.

Gregory Slavonic will take over the post until a permanent director is named.

Slavonic spent 34 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a rear admiral.

He also served as James Lankford’s chief of staff before President Donald Trump nominated him as the assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs in 2018.

Slavonic also worked at KFOR in the sales department for 15 years.