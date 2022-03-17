OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, organizations across the globe are taking a harder look at their connections with Russia.

On Thursday, the International Canoe Federation announced that the 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup and the 2022 ICF Stand Up Paddling World Cup will be relocated.

Previously, the events were set to be held in Moscow, Russia. Now, organizers say they will be relocated to Oklahoma City in August.

“When we were approached about stepping up to host the displaced events, it was a resounding yes from everyone involved,” said RIVERSPORT Foundation Board Chairman Michael Ming. “Everyone from the governor of the State of Oklahoma to David Holt, the mayor of Oklahoma City to our board members and staff wants to exemplify the Olympic ideal of using sport to build a better world.”

Organizers say the move comes after the International Olympic Committee directed that international competitions be moved out of Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“The ICF and paddlesports family are fortunate and immensely grateful to our friends at the ACA and RIVERSPORT in Oklahoma City, USA, who offered to organize a high-level competition on short notice in these difficult times for the sports in the wake of the war in Ukraine. RIVERSPORT hosted the 2021 ICF Super Cup event and has the infrastructure and community support to host the 2022 event successfully,” said Thomas Konietzko, ICF President.

The ICF reached out to the American Canoe Association late last week to explore the possibility of moving both events to Oklahoma City.

“Even before the ICF approached us, we were exploring options to help Ukrainian athletes. Reallocation of events from Russia to the USA is equally a challenge and an opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming our Ukrainian friends and other international athletes in Oklahoma City this summer,” said Rok Sribar, ACA General Manager High-Performance Programs.

In 2021, athletes from more than a dozen countries traveled to Oklahoma for the Canoe Sprint Super Cup event, which was held on the Oklahoma River. It was the first time the event was held at night under the stadium lights on the river.

“The Oklahoma River is the only sanctioned racecourse in the world to have permanent lighting for night racing,” explained RIVERSPORT Executive Director Mike Knopp. “The athletes and spectators worldwide were enthusiastic about the unique racing experience. It just adds another level of excitement to an already adrenaline-fueled event.”

Previous ICF Canoe Sprint Super Cups have been held in Barnaul, Russia, Linyi, China, and Oklahoma City, USA. The events offer sprint and distance racing for top canoe sprint paddlers worldwide.