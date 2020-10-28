Intersection in Spencer closed due to gas line break

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – An intersection in Spencer is closed following a gas line break.

Northeast 50th and Douglas was closed down Wednesday evening after a natural gas line beneath the intersection broke, according to the Spencer fire chief.

Residents who live within a half-mile radius of the intersection may lose natural gas service Thursday evening as crews work to repair the broken line. There is no definite timeline yet on how long the gas will be off.

Officials ask that community members avoid the intersection.

