OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation has begun after a fire ignited in the Oklahoma County Detention Center’s laundry room.

According to OCDC, the fire began around 6 a.m. Thursday morning in a laundry cart. The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire suppressions system but, the cart, some clothing and a metal rack were damaged in the fire.

Officials say the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded right away and requested help from an arson investigator.

Currently, it looks as though the clothes spontaneously combusted in the cart.

No injuries have been reported and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.