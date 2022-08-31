The remains of the Chickasha Manufacturing Center following a massive, sanitizer-fueled fire. Image KFOR

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office say they are continuing to investigate a massive fire at a Chickasha manufacturing facility.

Attention turned to Bordwine Development, Inc. earlier this month following a massive fire at the old Chickasha Manufacturing building.

After fire crews were called to the 100,000-square-foot facility, they found thousands of pallets of hand sanitizer being stored inside and outside of the building.

“We’re looking in the neighborhood of 1.5 to 2 million gallons of 75% alcohol-based hand sanitizer burning,” said Tony Samaniego, the Chickasha Fire Chief. “Alcohol is flammable, very flammable, especially in that concentration.”

As the fire became the talk of the town in Chickasha, authorities with the Department of Environmental Quality say they had already been looking into allegations surrounding Bordwine Development.

Recently, the DEQ issued a $6 million fine to the company, saying Bordwine failed to properly store or dispose of hand sanitizer at several locations in the state.

As agencies continue to investigate the claims regarding the hand sanitizer, the investigation into the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing plant is still ongoing.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office tell KFOR that they are still working to determine if the fire was started on purpose.