Investigation launched after detainee commits suicide at detention center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma County Detention Center say an investigation has been launched after a detainee committed suicide.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 3, officials say a 33-year-old male detainee was found hanging in his cell at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The detainee was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the detainee had been booked into the detention center on Oct. 30 on felony charges by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. His bond was set at $100,000.

An internal investigation is ongoing at this time.

