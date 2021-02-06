Homicide investigation launched into death of Oklahoman shot multiple times

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A male shooting victim died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lawton.

Lawton Police Department detectives are investigating the victim’s death as a homicide.

Officers traveled to the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue at around 8 a.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance, according to a Police Department news release.

They arrived and found a male victim who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

A male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital shortly after. Officials believe that male is connected to the shooting.

“Detectives are still investigating and interviewing witnesses,” according to the news release.

No further details were provided.