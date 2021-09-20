Investigation ongoing into deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified the driver of a truck that detectives wanted to speak with following a hit-and-run.

Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of S.W. 70th St.

Officials say the victim, Leah Martin, was killed in the crash. Her body was discovered in the street.

Investigators said they believe a mid-2000s extended cab Ford F-150 with wooden panels along the bed side and chrome running boards hit the victim in the area.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance photos of a truck they wanted to find in connection to the crime.

Last week, the department said a tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline led investigators to the truck’s owner.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.