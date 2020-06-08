Investigation underway after fatal shooting at gun range in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting at a gun range in Tulsa left one person dead and another injured.

On Friday, around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 2A Shooting Academy, 4616 E. Admiral.

Authorities say witnesses and videos show that both the victim and the suspect arrived separately.

As the victim appeared to be preparing to leave, the suspect fired several rounds into the victim’s back and then turned the gun on himself.

The victim was pronounced dead, and the suspect was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening self-inflicted wound.

The investigation is ongoing.