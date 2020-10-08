Investigation underway after Molotov cocktails found at Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers are working with Oklahoma City fire investigators following an unusual house fire.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a reported house fire near N.E. 52nd St. and Martin Luther King Blvd.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they immediately knew that foul play was involved.

Officials say there was a small fire in the garage and a lit Molotov cocktail on the ground near the home.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

Now, Oklahoma City police are assisting with the investigation after neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before the fire started.

“I was told that there was a shooting a few days ago, so we’re not sure if all the bullet holes that were there came from a few days ago or if there was actually some tonight,” said Battalion Chief Lance Burnett, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “Like I said earlier, we did have reports of neighbors saying they heard gunshots just prior to seeing the fire starting outside the house.”

