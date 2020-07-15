Investigation underway after one found dead with gunshot wound in crashed vehicle

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a person with a gunshot wound was found dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch, police say.

Officers responded to the area near N.E. 36th and Henney Road in Choctaw around 2 a.m. for shots fired calls.

When police arrived, they found one person dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch.

Police say they don’t know if the person died from the gunshot wound or wreck, but say it looks like the person was speeding.

N.E. 36th is closed between Youngs and Harper due to shell cases being found for over a mile.

The investigation remains ongoing.

