Investigation underway after one injured in metro shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Oklahoma City metro area left one person injured.

Police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. near S.W. 119th and Western.

Authorities tell KFOR a man was in his truck at the gas pump when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

No other details have been released.

