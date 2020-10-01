Investigation underway after shooting at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that occurred at a nearby apartment complex.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Midwest City police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.E. 23rd and Midwest Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

At this point, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Also, it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

