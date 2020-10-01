Investigation underway after shooting at Midwest City apartment complex

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that occurred at a nearby apartment complex.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Midwest City police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.E. 23rd and Midwest Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

At this point, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Also, it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter