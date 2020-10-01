Investigation underway after shooting at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that occurred at a nearby apartment complex.
Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Midwest City police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.E. 23rd and Midwest Blvd.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
At this point, the victim’s condition is unknown.
Also, it is unclear if any arrests have been made.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sooner Legends auctioning off memorabilia, supplies after closing doors
- Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas
- Two full moons to shine in October
- Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after robbery at nail salon
- Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season