Investigation underway in Weatherford after woman found with gunshot wound to the chest

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Weatherford after a woman was found shot to death.

On Monday, around 8:45 p.m., Weatherford police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Main in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Ashley Barr, of Weatherford, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say officers detained one suspect at the scene and is currently in custody.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and following up on any other information.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

