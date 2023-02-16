CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A call into the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center Thursday of a possible shooting caused the campus and all buildings nearby to lock down.

The call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday, that reportedly stated someone shot at a student. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers happened to be on campus preparing for an active shooter drill next week. The facility immediately went into lockdown.

The campus included an early education learning center where small children were staying. One mother, Chelsea Gorbet, said she got word her boys’ school went into lockdown and drove from work, 90 miles away, to be there.

“Whenever I got in contact with the school teachers over there, I was freaking out making sure everything was okay,” said Gorbet.

Students started sending text messages to their parents. One sent to us showed a conversation between a mother and her child. The mother asked “I heard there was an active shooter there.” The child responded, “I don’t really know what’s happening.”

Once the school went into lockdown, students were taken to safe rooms while law enforcement with long guns went room to room to search for a possible shooter.

“You never expect this, especially being on the news, especially when it hits home like this,” said Gorbet.

News 4 learned there were no shots fired. Troopers said there were no signs of any gunshots, both inside or outside the building. News 4 also learned one person was taken into custody for questioning after being picked up off campus. Investigators believe it was the same person who called in the shooting.



The all clear was given three hours later and parents were able to take their children home.



“I just want to hug and kiss them,” said Gorbet. “Thank God that they’re okay and nobody got seriously injured because it could have been more massive than what actually took place.”