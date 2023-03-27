POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying remains found earlier this month, and they’re hoping a set of rings will help someone recognize the person they belonged to.

Partial human remains were discovered at a property near Hwy 177 and Hwy 59 close to the town of St. Louis in early March.

Investigators say the landowner was out checking cattle when they discovered the bones.

Last week, authorities found the rest of the remains.

Officials say three rings were found during the recovery.

Images courtesy Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The rings are size 9, the stones are not natural diamonds, possibly gold plated at one point and are believed to be costume jewelry, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know who these rings belong to or have any information on the remains, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727 or email infoso@pottawatomiecountyok.gov