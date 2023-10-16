NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Noble has been identified.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, Cleveland County deputies said they were called to the Sooner Country Store in Noble regarding a customer that had come in covered in blood.

Dariel Fernandez. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, authorities were led to a residence near 148th and Cemetery Road where it was originally believed a home invasion happened.

Now, investigators are calling this a murder investigation after the shooting killed one person and left others injured.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Dariel Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center in connection to the incident.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.