Investigators identify woman found dead in Spencer home, man arrested

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found dead inside a home in Spencer on Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a medical call at a home near N.E. 50th and Post Rd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 34-year-old woman inside the bathroom of the home.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office determined that there was enough evidence inside the home to take 35-year-old Joshua Brown into custody.

Joshua Brown

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Shawntae Lynn Brown.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brown told investigators that he punched and strangled the victim, adding that he “went too far.”

When officers went inside the home, the affidavit states that there was “a large amount of blood evidence” throughout the house.

Police also recovered a gun that appeared to have been used to beat Smith, adding that the “fiber optic front sight had shattered and was caked with blood and hair.”

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination regarding Shawntae’s cause of death.

