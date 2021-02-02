Investigators: Oklahoma father stabbed 2 children, girlfriend before taking own life

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators are releasing more information about a deadly murder-suicide of an Oklahoma family.

Around 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers with the Sand Springs Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of W. Sunset Ln. following a report of multiple injured victims.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bodies of two adults and two children.

Detectives identified the victims as a 41-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators are now saying that 31-year-old Phillip Ross stabbed his two young daughters, 2-year-old Piper and 4-year-old River, and their mother, 41-year-old Anastacia Smith, before taking his own life.

Authorities say Ross’ mother stopped by the family’s home to babysit the children so the couple could go out and celebrate Smith’s birthday. When she arrived at the home, she made the horrific discovery and called police.

At this point, officials have not released a motive for the crime.