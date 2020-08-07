Investigators: Pedestrian shot, killed man in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s southwest side.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of S.W. 26th St.
When police arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Abraham Rodriguez lying on the ground near a vehicle.
Sadly, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Officials say Rodriguez and a friend were driving in the area of S.W. 23rd and Miller when they exchanged words with a pedestrian.
Investigators say the pedestrian opened fire on the vehicle, hitting Rodriguez.
Authorities say the pair drove to S.W. 26th St. to get help at a relative’s home.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
