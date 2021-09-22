Investigators searching for man suspected of multiple burglaries

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Cleveland County are actively searching for a man suspected of multiple burglaries.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Detectives are partnering with the U.S. Marshals to search for 27-year-old Andrew Bladeon Earls in eastern Cleveland County.

Earls is wanted on two felony warrants and has been identified as a suspect in multiple burglaries in Cleveland County.

Andrew Earls wanted for burglaries

Officials say Earls usually breaks into unoccupied homes, will eat their food, drink their beer, and steal anything possible including vehicles.

Earls often runs from law enforcement and will hide in wooded areas, and even in trees.

Earls is described as a white man, standing 6’0″ tall, and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair.

If you see Earls or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or Detective Samuel at (405) 919-7553