Investigators searching for woman following murder in Oklahoma town

COMMERCE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for a woman following a homicide in an Oklahoma community.

Earlier this week, investigators say a person was found dead inside a home off of E. Hwy 69, located near Commerce.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have developed several leads and are asking for the public’s help finding Gabriella Villarreal.

Villarreal may also be known as Gabby Holmes.

If you have any information about the crime or Villarreal, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.