Investigators seeking information on murder of man after body found in burning car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may know something about a murder.

On Oct. 4, officers were called to a reported car on fire in the 1000 block of S.W. 104th St.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials discovered a body inside the vehicle.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard Pierce. Investigators noted that Pierce sustained injuries consistent with a homicide before the fire was started.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Johnathon Erickson and 27-year-old Kristina Franz on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Kristina Franz

Now, investigators say they are hoping to interview another person in connection to the crime.

Officials say they are searching for a man who was spotted in surveillance footage.

Authorities believe his name is Sam and say he is an Indian man who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 170 pounds. They believe he now has a shaved head.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

