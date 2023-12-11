SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County investigators are still searching for answers in an 11-year-old case.

According to officials, 23-year-old Jean-Ciar Pierce was killed near Shaker’s Sports Bar on Aug. 25, 2012.

Jean-Ciar Pierce. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a fight at the bar ended with Pierce being shot to death. Since his death in 2012, his killer has never been brought to justice.

“We want to know how and why he died,” Sara Burdine, Pierce’s mother, said in 2012. “Not knowing any of the answers to these questions that we have makes it really difficult to move on.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Monday to remind the public of the unsolved case.

“Although there were more than 200 witnesses to the fight, our investigators have had a difficult time finding people willing to talk,” the Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Pierce’s death to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department at 405-713-1017.