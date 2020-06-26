Investigators still searching for clues one year after Oklahoma man’s disappearance

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been more than a year since an Oklahoma family says their loved one disappeared.

Family members told KFOR that Nathan McGrew was last seen on the morning of May 20, 2019.

“He had a baby on the way and he would want to be here,” Lisa Leniger, his grandmother, told KFOR.

As loved ones searched for answers, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office searched for clues.

One year after his disappearance, deputies say they may be one step closer to finding out what happened to McGrew.

This week, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a property in the 1800 block of Apache Way in Crescent related to McGrew’s disappearance.

Officials say several items of interest were recovered and more forensic testing will be conducted in the coming weeks.

If you have any information on the case, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (405)282-4100.