ALEXANDRIA, Va. (KFOR) – Nonprofit organization, Islamic Relief USA has donated $40,000 in assistance to Oklahoma residents impacted by the early May tornadoes and other severe weather in Seminole and Muskogee.

Families whose homes were declared unlivable by a Multi-Agency Resource Center entity (like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army) will receive a prepaid card of $500.

The money will help families cover the costs of basic necessities like clothing, food, rental assistance, utility bills, lodging.

“The property damage residents here suffered was extensive. We hope this assistance will help ease some of the burden,” Islamic Relief USA said in a statement. “We are confident these tight-knit communities will continue to pull together, becoming even stronger and more resilient.”

Officials say at least 80 homes sustained major damage or total destruction in the storms.