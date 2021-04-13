“It broke me,” Oklahoma mother speaks following wreck that killed 2 of her children, other teen

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A young Guthrie mother is recovering in a hospital bed after losing two children in a weekend crash on Highway 33.

“Honestly I wish the impact would’ve taken me out too, but it didn’t,” Jasmyne Owze told News 4 while laying in her hospital bed. “It broke me. I’m still not okay. I still haven’t processed it completely.”

The 20-year-old mother said the real-life nightmare began Saturday night while she and her boyfriend, Justin Ramski, and three kids were heading to their home.

“All I remember is just a light and the car turning into our lane,” said Ramski. “It’s just dark after that. I have glimpses of me waking up. Coming in and out a bit.”

The couple said details of the crash are still unclear. Owze said she was told the other car hit her side of the car. She said she learned her 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were killed on impact.

“I remember screaming for the kids,” said Ramski.

The couple’s car caught fire after the crash.

“My kids burnt up in the fire,” said the grieving mother. “It’s the fact that my kids, aren’t able to be in an open casket. They identified them by their dental records, because they burnt in the fire.”

Her youngest child, a 3-year-old, survived with injuries.

“My mom told me he fractured his arms and he walks kind of funny,” said Owze. “The harness in his car seat hurt him a little bit but it saved his life.”

Owze said she learned about her children’s death after her surgery.

“I thought they were with my mom. I thought we had made it back and dropped them off the whole time. Then I found out they were dead.”

The mother is still recovering from her own injuries. She told News 4 she has two broken femurs, a fractured spine, broken ribs, and a lacerated spleen.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“We’re trying to piece together all of that with a timeline to get all of that put together,” said Trooper Eric Foster. “Anytime there’s a loss of life, no matter what it is, it’s heartbreaking”

Jasmyne wants to remind mothers to hold their children close.

“Make everyday with your kids the best day it can be, because you don’t know the last time you’re going to see them. You never know when they’re last breath is going to be. You never know the last time they’re going to smile at you. Make the most out of every bit of it.”

OHP troopers said two teens were in the other vehicle involved in the crash. They said 19-year-olds Lillian Smith and Braden O’Rourke were driving in a 2002 GMC SUV. O’Rourke died at the scene.