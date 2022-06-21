GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a suspect was shot during an hours-long standoff just north of Pauls Valley on Saturday.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Brook Arbeitman, spokesperson for the OSBI. “It’s really miraculous at the same time that there weren’t more injuries, whether it was the officers or neighbors.”

OSBI is revealing more information about an hours-long standoff between William Philpott and Garvin County Deputies, along with Pauls Valley, Lindsey, and Chickasaw Lighthorse police.

Investigators said the 39-year-old made threats to his neighbor, an off-duty Pauls Valley Police officer.

“Obviously, they were concerning enough to her that she decided to call 911,” said Arbeitman.

When officers arrived at his rural home, Philpott darted back inside.

“He comes out with body armor on weapons and starts firing at officers. Once they’re fired upon, they go back and take cover behind their vehicles,” said the OSBI spokeswoman.

Bullets we’re flying for about two hours.

“That’s a long time to be hunkered down behind your car, dodging bullets while your car is getting shot up,” Arbeitman said. “If you’re just firing outside your house, you know, you could have hit anyone.”

Officers called Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, who used their armored vehicles to get closer to the house. That’s when Philpott allegedly went for his gun.

“He raises a pistol towards them. And then shots are fired. And he is hit multiple times,” said Arbeitman.

Philpott was shot in the arm and shoulder. He eventually came outside again, only this time to surrender.

“Then he was air flighted to OU Medical Center here in Oklahoma City,” said Arbeitman.

As for charges… it’s complicated. That’s beside the incident happened on Indian lands involving Native and non-Native people.

“Right now, we know for sure he’s facing three counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon in state court. But there will also be a federal prosecution involved in this case. And those charges are not determined at this time,” said the spokeswoman.

The OSBI said Philpott is still at OU Health, but he is expected to survive. Once he’s out of the hospital, he’ll be sent to the Garvin County Jail.