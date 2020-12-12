“It devastated me completely,” Metro hospital volunteer dies from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I just thought, I think he’ll be home with me in a couple weeks, I didn’t know it was going to totally take him out like that,” said Ruby Ochoa about her late husband.

COVID-19 hit the Ochoas fast.

“He was a strong up until the point until he got sick,” said Ruby.

Ruby and Chris Ochoa

Ruby and Chris have been married for 25 years, living in Oklahoma City, taking care of their seven cats.

“He spoiled them rotten,” she said.

Christ battled diabetes at a young age, so right after they got married, Ruby donated a kidney to her husband.

“I thought by giving him part of me, that I would be giving life to him, and it lasted in him for all these years,” she said.

About a month ago, both of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ruby was able to deal with her symptoms, but Chris was immediately put on a ventilator.

“I saw him with all those tubes, the tubes coming out of his mouth,” she said.

Chris spent his last days at Integris Baptist, it was a place he loved.

“He died doing what he loved. He loved volunteering at Baptist Integris… and that was one of his passions was to help others,” said Ruby.

He volunteered at the hospital for years, helping people find their way, all the while praying for their family members.

“He had a great belief in God,” she said.

He passed away two weeks after his diagnosis at the age of 59.

“You have good moments and bad moments where everything just overwhelms you to where you can’t hardly even function,” she said.

Chris and Ruby Ochoa

Ruby says it’s the little things that matter most in the end.

“The simple things that he would do around here that helped me, that’s what I’m going to miss the most and his smile,” she said.

She’s hoping her story, motivates others to take this virus seriously.

“I hear so many comments online ‘oh this thing is a hoax, it’s a joke…’ no its not, it’s real,” said Ruby.

All the while, she’s trying to find a way to live her new normal.

“It devastated me completely, I didn’t expect him to pass away,” said Ruby.

If you would like to help with funeral expenses you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

