‘It doesn’t care who it destroys,’ Arsonist sets fire to two southwest Oklahoma City properties, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating two separate alleged arsons on the city’s southwest side.

It happened in the 1600 block of SW Birch and the 1200 block of S. Indiana just before 1 a.m. Monday. Fire crews were on the scene battling both blazes.

“While the firefighters were working at that particular incident, they also became aware of another fire just a block away,” Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “Right now, we don’t know who or why it would have occurred, but we do believe that it was intentionally set.”

Fulkerson told KFOR the search for the person responsible for setting the fires. He stated both properties were vacant at the time.

The alleged arsonist is now leaving residents fearful.

“It’s a scary thought to think when you lay down and go to bed at night thinking and praying to God, it won’t be you next, you know,” said Jalene Dawson. “You got to watch your back where you go.”

Fulkerson told KFOR the fire damage cost about $33,000.

“It doesn’t care who it destroys,” said Fulkerson. “And it’s just one of those things that in our line of work, we see this each and every day, and we’ve seen how lives have been torn apart from the ravages of fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.