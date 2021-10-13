“It felt like the room was shaking,” Oklahoma family cleans up damage near Mustang after storm flips pick-up, damages roof

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It was like the scene from the Wizard of Oz you know?” said homeowner Brandee Yates, recalling the moments a possible weak tornado swept over her home.

“We were woken up about 5:05 – 5:10 to lots of loud noises things hitting the house, things hitting the windows,” she said. “It felt like the room was shaking you know?”

She lives near SW 49th and Czech Hall Road.

She told KFOR her family took shelter in a bedroom closet.

“It hit before the sirens,” said Yates.

When the sun came up, she started to survey the damage at her fairly-new, what she called “dream home.”

Damage caused by a possible tornado.

A massive hole in her roof, and her pickup truck was flipped on its side.

“I can’t believe that it was strong enough to pick up the truck, and I can imagine it like pushing it over, but it picked it up and flipped it,” said Yates.

She hunkered down with her two kids, her husband, and their two dogs.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported Wednesday which had families like the Yates feeling very lucky.

“It’s crazy and I feel incredibly blessed because it could’ve been so much worse,” she said.

Their neighbors had some damage as well.

The Yates just moved into their home in May. Neighbors helped bring clean up supplies, and breakfast to the family Wednesday morning.