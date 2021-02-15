“It has been a nightmare,” 3 children injured in fiery semi crash

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Three children are battling injuries following a wreck and fire involving two semis on the Turner Turnpike on Sunday.

“It has been a nightmare,” Eric Cantrell told News 4. “I almost feel like I’m still there.”

Cantrell is talking about a wreck involving two semis on the Turner Turnpike that caused a large fire on Sunday during winter weather.



“Christy and I were at home,” Eric said.

However, Eric’s three kids, 13-year-old Hayley Cantrell, 13-year-old Hayden Cantrell and 14-year-old Hunter Cantrell were in the car with their mom.

Eric and his wife, Christy, got a frantic call while watching the news coverage of the wreck on TV.



“She ran into the back of the semi that was actually on fire on the news. They hit the back end of that at quite a high rate of speed,” Eric said. “Christy and I then jumped in our truck and of course it was awful weather, couldn’t get on the turnpike because it was backed up forever.”

However, they were determined to get to the kids.



“Christy had to park the car off of Memorial Road and go about a quarter mile through the woods and the snow, jump a couple of fences to get to the car where we actually had to get my daughter who was hurt the worst out of the truck as it was catching on fire,” Eric said.

Hayley has minor injuries. She was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday.

Hayden and Hunter have serious injuries.

Hayden is in OU Children’s ICU.



“She severed a lot of the veins in the arteries attached to lower intestine because of the seatbelt across her lap,” Eric said. “She also has a broken L2. So, if her abdomen is stable, then they can do back surgery.”

Hunter underwent surgery on Monday morning.

“Just got an update from them, he’s doing very good. Everything seems to be going okay,” Eric said. “He had some sort of injury to the abdomen itself.”

At the end of the day, all three of them are lucky to be alive.

“We’re numb,” Christy said.

“I don’t even know how to put things in words. It’s like we watched a movie, but yet we were in it,” Eric said.