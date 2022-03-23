OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is in the air and often that means you want to freshen up your home or outdoor space.
To help get you inspired, The OKC Home + Outdoor Living Show is back in OKC March 25-27 at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.
There will be live demonstrations for all you DIY-lovers, as well as designers to help get your spaces ready for the warmer months.
With hundreds of exhibitors, experts and craftsmen, the show will offer:
- Mini Outdoor Oasis features will be spread all across the event grounds! Our exhibitors will show off amazing backyard decor- find them by looking for the Outdoor Oasis decals across the show floor.
- Speakers on the Presentation Stage will show attendees comprehensive organization methods, woodworking skills, craft and DIY ideas and more. This year’s featured presenters are Stay Golden Organizing.
- The Pet Plaza features all things pet related – from collars and accessories to specialized care items and services for all our pups, house cats and more.
- Visit the Homegrown Marketplace to shop local artisans’ handcrafted items, including specialty home décor, food, art pieces and more.
- Finally, the Wine Village is a must see, with five local wineries selling award-winning bottles for guests to sample and take home.
The show will feature special admission days and time for some visitors.
- On Friday visitors over 65 years old enjoy Senior Special admission, with $7 discounted admission.
- Sunday is Hero Day and Teacher Day. The show is open to all military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers for free admission with a valid ID at the box office.
- The show will be open Friday, 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $10 at the box office or $8 when purchased online at homeshowokc.com. Children 12 and under are admitted for free with a paying adult. Seniors 65+ receive discounted admission on Friday, March 25. For more information or questions about the events or tickets, visit homeshowokc.com or call 888-248-9751.