OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is in the air and often that means you want to freshen up your home or outdoor space.

To help get you inspired, The OKC Home + Outdoor Living Show is back in OKC March 25-27 at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

There will be live demonstrations for all you DIY-lovers, as well as designers to help get your spaces ready for the warmer months.

With hundreds of exhibitors, experts and craftsmen, the show will offer:

Mini Outdoor Oasis features will be spread all across the event grounds! Our exhibitors will show off amazing backyard decor- find them by looking for the Outdoor Oasis decals across the show floor.

Speakers on the Presentation Stage will show attendees comprehensive organization methods, woodworking skills, craft and DIY ideas and more. This year's featured presenters are Stay Golden Organizing.

The Pet Plaza features all things pet related – from collars and accessories to specialized care items and services for all our pups, house cats and more.

Visit the Homegrown Marketplace to shop local artisans' handcrafted items, including specialty home décor, food, art pieces and more.

Finally, the Wine Village is a must see, with five local wineries selling award-winning bottles for guests to sample and take home.

The show will feature special admission days and time for some visitors.

On Friday visitors over 65 years old enjoy Senior Special admission, with $7 discounted admission .

Sunday is Hero Day and Teacher Day. The show is open to all military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers for free admission with a valid ID at the box office.





and . The show is open to all military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers for free admission with a valid ID at the box office. The show will be open Friday, 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $10 at the box office or $8 when purchased online at homeshowokc.com. Children 12 and under are admitted for free with a paying adult. Seniors 65+ receive discounted admission on Friday, March 25. For more information or questions about the events or tickets, visit homeshowokc.com or call 888-248-9751.