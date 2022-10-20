OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a protest against Benjamin Cole’s scheduled execution Thursday morning.

“Just because someone else didn’t extend mercy. Does that mean we aren’t supposed to extend mercy?” asked Diane Koorie with OK-CADP.

The group called on the governor to practice his religious beliefs when it comes to the death penalty.

“How does killing to say killing is wrong make any sense?” asked Koorie. “It just makes murderers of us all.”

Despite their protest, Benjamin Cole was executed at the Oklahoma state prison in McAlester at 10:22 Thursday morning.

He was put on death row for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna Cole in 2002.

On September 27, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended to deny clemency for Cole by a vote of 4-1.

Attorneys for Cole argued he had severe mental illness, including paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage.

“We oppose retribution,” said Don Heath, the Chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. “We are opposing an eye for an eye. I mean, he has served 25 years in prison.”

Officials say Cole’s execution did not have any complications.

Two more inmates are scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma this year.