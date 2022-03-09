NORMAN (KFOR) – Norman city officials are still scratching their heads after a foul odor plagued parts of the city Wednesday morning.

“It just smelled toxic,” said Deborah Winfrey, a Norman resident of over 30 years.

It was a wake-up call Winfrey never asked for. Not by an alarm clock, but by a stench.

“It’s mostly smelled like the worst skunk smell that I’ve ever smelled,” she said. “It woke the dog up too.”

Winfrey said the stench wafted into her home around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The smell alone made her nauseous.

“Then I just tried to go back and lay down and I could not go to sleep. It was so strong. I started having to blow my nose for about two hours. I could not stand the smell,” said Winfrey.

Posts started popping up on social media describing the smell as rotten eggs, outhouses, toilets and baby diapers.

City of Norman

By 8:30 a.m., City of Norman officials said they received so many calls officials pushed out this PSA and sent boots on the ground.

“They were inspecting the lines and then we have 13 list stations. And so they physically went out and checked every single one of those,” said Tiffany Vrska, with the City of Norman. “The first thing that we did, actually, was contact the water reclamation facility, or wastewater treatment plant, and they really had nothing to share with us.”

To help fill in the gaps, Norman partnered with neighboring cities, like Moore, who got more than a dozen calls. No luck.

“Unfortunately, the mystery still lives,” said Brooks Mitchell, Moore’s city manager. “We have checked off all of our facilities and we haven’t been able to detect anything.”

Even KFOR drove out around the two cities, trying to follow our noses. But the smell was gone by 10 a.m.

“It just took forever, it seemed like, for it to actually fade away,” said Winfrey.

Norman city officials believe the smell is gone for good. However, if it pops up again they want residents to call and report it.