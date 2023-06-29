McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A McLoud family’s well-known sweet corn harvest tradition kicked off this week, drawing in hundreds.

“It really has become a big deal for Oklahomans in the summer,” said Kristin Nowakowski.

For decades, the Nowakowski Farms has opened its doors bright and early to customers who want to purchase freshly grown sweet corn.

“The boys start picking corn at 4 o’clock in the morning,” said Robert Nowakowski.

The nearly 50-year-long tradition requires all hands to be on deck.

“It takes a whole family as you can see and all the kids in the community to put this program on,” said Nowakowski.

He said it’s not uncommon to have cars lined up at least a half a mile down the street waiting to get their corn.

“It’s so sweet and I think they do a really good job of taking care of it,” said one customer.

The family told KFOR the sweet corn is picked fresh daily, loaded onto a trailer, taken to the barn, cut, sacked and put into customer’s cars. Each bag costs $20.

Nowakowski said he guesses they’ll sell between 6,000 and 7,000 bags of corn by the end of the week. Each bag has about 40 ears of corn in it.

The harvest started on Wednesday and will likely go through the weekend.

Nowakowski said you’ll most likely want to swing by.

“It may be our last second day,” said Nowakowski. “We’ve been at it for 40 years, but it kind of interferes with some of the other farming aspects… We are considering doing away with it.”

For more information check out the family’s Facebook Page.