“It shouldn’t have to escalate that far,” 1-year-old baby accidentally shot during heated argument, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma child is now recovering at the hospital after being accidentally shot.

Around 8 o’clock Monday morning, the 1-year-old boy’s mother and her boyfriend were sitting inside a car when the two were arguing, according to Sgt, Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police Department.

During the domestic argument, the boyfriend’s loaded gun dropped.

“I don’t know specifically how it occurred, but a firearm had gone off inside that vehicle… striking the child,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Neighbor told KFOR the chaos was unusual for their apartment complex.

“It was just a whole bunch of commotion going on,” said witness Keiontrey Hodges. “The baby momma was screaming out, ‘you shot my baby’ and ‘you going to jail’… It shouldn’t have to escalate that far.”

“I could probably count on my fingers the incidents that have happened over here,” said Sean Davis.

Hodges told KFOR fights between the couple isn’t new, but this is the first time it’s gone this far.

“When she turned the baby around and she showed me the baby wound. It was.. it looked nasty,” said Hodges. “I never thought something like that would happen.”

The couple attempted to take the child to the hospital but stopped at NW 19th and Macarthur after spotting an ambulance.

Despite the boyfriend’s gun going off, the toddler’s mom was arrested.

She faces a domestic violence in the presence of a minor charge which is a misdemeanor.

Quirk told KFOR the child is expected to be okay.