OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you went outside on Sunday afternoon, it probably did not feel like severe weather was on the horizon.

Typically, tornadoes will form when you have warm, humid air rising that meets cool air falling. As the two air masses collide, they begin to spin. Eventually, a funnel will form and the tornado will be on the ground.

During springtime in Oklahoma, it is common to be able to ‘feel’ if the conditions are right for severe weather.

However, that didn’t feel like the case on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, it was cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

So why did tornadoes form?

KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton says that although we didn’t have a lot of ‘storm fuel’ for tornadoes, there was a strong low-level wind shear and a powerful, jet stream storm system.

“It didn’t take much to get this spin going up within the line when it had that forward momentum,” she said.

In addition to the tornado damage, many properties also suffered damage from wind gusts that were up to 80 miles per hour.