SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university will be dealing with cleanup efforts after taking a hit from a severe storm on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma Baptist University was in the direct path of a tornado on Wednesday night.

Students tell KFOR that they were studying when they had to take cover from the storm.

“I was in there working on some homework and all of a sudden, the power shuts off. I’m freaking out, my boys are freaking out. And all of a sudden, a group of us just started praying, just trying to make sure we get through it, right,” said Jordan Allen.

Another student, Vinson Miller, told KFOR that he was playing a video game when the storm hit.

“Next thing we know, lights go out. We start hearing things fall and we freak out. The game shuts off. We just start covering, putting our hands over the head, whatever, next to the wall and stuff. It was crazy. Just started hearing things fall in and shake. It was bad,” said Miller.

After the storm passed, students were able to take a look at the damage.

Officials say windows were broken, some walls were damaged, but there have been no reports of injuries on campus.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday at OBU.