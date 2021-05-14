“It was like a treasure hunt,” Woman finds cache of old photos, begins searching for Oklahoma owners

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a mystery that continues to unfold in Norman.

“Definitely the first time I’ve stopped and picked something up,” said Kellie Johnson.

Johnson and her husband travel often; he’s a truck driver and she rides with him.

One particular stop they made in Norman has turned into a bit of a project for her.

She was walking her dog behind a strip mall off of Lindsey when she noticed something.

“I looked down cause she’s sniffing at something and realize that it’s a picture of this man holding a baby,” she said.

An old photo, staring up at her through the grass.

The more she kept walking, the more pictures she found.

“It was like a treasure hunt; I’d take another step and there’s more of them! Just more and more and more,” said Johnson.

One photo shows a man on a horse, and another shows a man in a plane.

“I mean they were all just so random,” she said.

KFOR crews drove to Norman to the spot where Johnson found the original photos and found even more old photos to add to the collection.

They have details on the back, like an 8th grade portrait of a boy in 1968.

Another has the name ‘Susie’ written on the back.

Other pictures date back to the 1940s.

“Whoever had them before definitely took really good care of them,” said Johnson.

She’s now posted the photos to social media, to try and get the keepsakes home.

“Sometimes for these people, pictures are the only things they have left of their family members,” she said.

She’s also now motivated to learn the stories behind the photos.

“Even if it was a shot in the dark that we find the owners for them, I’d still like to take that chance,” said Johnson.