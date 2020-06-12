‘It was naive of me.’ OESC Interim Director says agency’s problems aren’t as easy to fix as expected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wednesday marked two weeks since Shelley Zumwalt took over as Interim Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Early on the job, Zumwalt made two promises. She said she would have 25 percent of the existing backlogged unemployment claims processed by the Friday after she took over and the other 75 percent processed by Friday, June 5.

Zumwalt, spoke with KFOR Thursday and admitted that she was naive when making the lofty goals.

“We are not where we want to be. There’s no big parade of ‘We finished’. If I’m being completely transparent, I wish we had made more progress,” said Zumwalt.

Many who are still waiting on their unemployment benefits also wish more progress has been made.

“It’s extremely hard because I’m out here doing my best. I expected a couple-week delay, but going on 12 weeks, that’s just ridiculous,” said Kaye Lemaster, who is still waiting on her unemployment benefits.

The stories heard across Oklahoma are all too familiar.

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” said Rodney Morris, another person still going without benefits.

Both Morris and Lemaster have mouths to feed and bills that are piling up.

“We were so low on food and stuff that we needed, everyday I just went without food…like one meal a day,” said Morris.

“He doesn’t understand why he’s not being fed or clothed. You can’t expect a nine month old to comprehend,” said Lemaster.

Zumwalt tells KFOR that last week, around 67,000 claims were filed.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands are still waiting.

“We can throw all the numbers around that we want, but that’s a numbers game and what is important to me is the people game – we have to do it for all of these people,” said Zumwalt.

Morris and Lemaster say they’re holding on with everything they have left.

“I try to just keep positive the best I can,” said Morris.

“I hope that everyone gets their answers so I can get back on track and push forward to help my son,” said Lemaster.

Zumwalt tells KFOR that fixing the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims system is at the top of her list.

She also says she’s in regular communication with the Department of Labor, and even other states, to fix the problems in Oklahoma.